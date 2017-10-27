Tributes paid to Chester teenager Jordan Avery who died after being struck by train

Warm tributes have been paid to a popular teenager who died after being hit by a train in Chester.

Jordan Avery, 17, was injured on Wednesday evening, on the Chester-Shotton line near Walls Avenue, just outside the city centre.

He was taken to hospital but passed away yesterday, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed this morning.

Jordan was a former pupil of Bishops' High School in Great Boughton.

The school's deputy headteacher, Helen Cairns, said he was "a popular member" of their community, adding: "Although he left in 2016, Jordan has remained friends with many of the students. We are devastated to hear about his death.

"His family and friends remain very much in our thoughts and our prayers as they come to terms with their loss."

BTP officers and ambulance services were called to the railway line at about 9.55pm on Wednesday and Jordan was taken to hospital. Sadly, he passed away the next day.

A statement this morning from the BTP said the teenager's next of kin had been informed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Cheshire coroner.