Teenager, 17, struck by train on Chester railway line dies

A teenager who was struck by a train in Chester on Wednesday has died, British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed.

BTP officers and ambulance services were called to the scene near Walls Avenue, on the Chester-Deeside line, at about 9.55pm.

The 17-year-old, who has been named locally as former Bishops' High School pupil Jordan Avery, was taken to hospital but, sadly, he died yesterday afternoon.

His next of kin has been informed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.