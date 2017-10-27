'Sympathetic' new plans submitted for Chester shot tower scheme

Revised plans have been lodged for a residential scheme based around Chester's historic shot tower.

"Several notable revisions" have been made by developers following objections to the aesthetics of previous designs.

The canal-side scheme was originally granted planning consent in August last year for 65 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, However, the revised design increases apartment numbers to 69 and creates three four-bedroom townhouses at the former lead works site, in Boughton.

Cheshire based developer, Whitecroft Group, are behind the plans. A statement from the group said the revisions had been made "to align the shot tower with its surroundings".

Prior to the Whitecroft Group's involvement, previous designs featuring grey cladding drew criticism from residents and council planning officials.

The new-look designs utilise a red brick construction, reinforced by a grey rain screen to the eastern face and a copper metal facia to the west face. The plans are intended to reflect the site's industrial heritage and blend with the connecting bridge across to the neighbouring Waitrose store.

David Giovanni, managing director at Whitecroft Group, said: "We listened to feedback from local residents and feel the new plans are much more sympathetic and in keeping with Chester’s landscape. We’ve also reduced the amount of intervention with the Grade II listed buildings. We’ll continue to fully restore and future-proof these structures, but the revised plans will now allow us to keep the main tower and retained units as true to their natural form as possible.”

The apartments will be larger than originally planned, and all above-ground-floor units benefit from a balcony, a feature which only benefited duplex apartments with the original plans.

Mr Giovanni added: “Ground floor occupants now have improved delineated spaces and the new public realm will not only improve accessibility, but will also help to build a vibrant community in and around this landmark site.”

The tower forms part of the disused Chester Leadworks, next to the Shropshire Union Canal. It was built in 1799 and is thought to be the oldest of the three remaining shot towers in the UK. One of its first purposes was to make lead shot for muskets used in the Napoleonic Wars.

Demolition and various enabling works have already been undertaken on site in readiness for the revised planning permission to be granted. Construction is expected to begin early next year.