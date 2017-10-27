Ale aboard for the 2017 Cheshire Beer Festival at Chester Racecourse

Real ale drinkers are in for a real treat when the Cheshire CAMRA Beer Festival returns to Chester Racecourse next month.

With 110 beers and more than 20 ciders, it is the biggest beer festival organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in Cheshire and North Wales, attracting more than 2,000 beer and cider lovers last year.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11.

Local CAMRA organiser Brian Vardy said: “We are delighted to be coming back to Chester Racecourse for the fourth time.

“We’re all volunteers who hope to support our flourishing Cheshire brewing industry by featuring beers from every independent brewery in the county. There will also be a wide range of real ales and real ciders from the rest of the UK.”

During the festival, drinkers will have chance to sample the winning brews in the ‘Champion Beer of Cheshire’ competition, which will be judged before the Festival opens on Friday afternoon.

Once again there will be live entertainment, traditional pub games, food, a quiet room and stalls selling everything from chocolate to collectables.

Tickets cost £5 (early Friday session) and £6 from www.cheshirebeer festival. org.uk and real ale pubs.

Subject to availability, tickets will also be sold on the door.