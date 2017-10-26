Man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Chester

A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries last night after being hit by a train in Chester.

British Transport Police and the North West Ambulance Service were called to Walls Avenue, near Sealand Road, where a man had been struck by a train on the Chester to Shotton line.

The incident happened just after 9.50pm and all lines were closed while paramedics treated the man.

A North West Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to Walls Avenue at 21.52 on October 25 and a male patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by ambulance.”

British Transport Police confirmed that they had attended the incident and the man was taken to hospital suffering from “life-threatening injuries”.

The man’s family has been informed and British Transport Police officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Cheshire Police tweeted about the incident at 11.30pm.

The tweet said: “Numerous Police resources around Walls Avenue, Chester this evening regarding an incident there.”

A second tweet added: “Full circumstances are unclear at the moment but this is a reminder that railway tracks are dangerous places.”

National Rail said trains were back up and running normally just after 1am.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or by text on 61016 quoting reference number 642 of 25/10.