Man dies after 'stolen' car crashed in Bebington

A MAN has died after a suspected stolen car crashed and flipped onto its roof in Wirral.

Brendan Griffin, 21, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the incident on Bebington Road at 8.40am on Sunday, October 22. He died the next day.

A second man, aged 26, was also injured but is said to be in a stable condition.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) confirmed it has begun an investigation into Merseyside Police's actions surrounding the incident.

A spokesman stressed this is standard procedure in cases where someone has died or been seriously injured.

He said: “Following a referral from Merseyside Police, IPCC investigators were deployed to the scene on Sunday. The IPCC investigation will look at the actions of Merseyside Police prior to the collision. All police officers involved are currently being treated as witnesses.”

Both the IPCC and Merseyside Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A police spokesman said the Vauxhall Vectra, believed to be stolen, was travelling along Bebington Road towards Birkenhead when it was “sighted”.

Following the crash, officers closed nearby roads and cordoned off the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 237, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Merseyside Police is carrying out an investigation into allegations that the car was stolen.

The IPCC is appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact the investigation team via email bebington@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or by calling 0800 015 4876.