Hundreds of children enjoy enchanting time at Chester Zoo

HUNDREDS of children enjoyed a weekend filled with adventure, music, acrobatics and discovery as Chester Zoo hosted a Halloween-themed event.

Back for its second year, The Enchantment of Chester Zoo featured orangutans, sloths, moths and giraffes as the stars of the show with families encountering everything from musical giraffes and stilt-walking moths.

The cavalcade of friendly costumed performers helped visitors gather the knowledge to gain access to Owl HQ, break the sorcerer’s spell and save the zoo from falling asleep forever.

The Enchantment of Chester Zoo has been created in partnership with award-winning outdoor arts producers Wild Rumpus.

Charlotte Smith, the zoo’s head of discovery and learning, said: “From sloths in a slumber to giraffes standing tall, the sleeping habits of animals in the natural world are fascinating.

“Imagine sleeping in short five minute bursts while still standing up, like a giraffe? Or slumbering for up to 18 hours a day like a sloth?

“Meanwhile, orangutans at the zoo love nothing more than snuggling under their hessian bedding, while a moth can remain in its cosy cocoon for months before waking up to explore the world.

“Every species is different. We want to share these incredible stories with families this October half term, but don’t expect a boring lesson – this is going to be something quite spectacular!

“With specially built sets, music, costumed characters, acrobats galore and oodles of adventure – we want visitors of all ages to join in and have fun!”

Jamie Christon, the zoo’s chief operating officer, added: “The Enchantment of Chester Zoo has captured everyone’s imagination.

“It’s Halloween with a difference. We’ve promised an enchanted zoo, but really it is the enchantment on the faces of families that makes it all worthwhile. After only two full days, more than 13,000 people have already visited so it’s really pleasing that people are taking this to their hearts.

“As we get to Halloween itself, we hope to give even more families the chance to save the zoo, by discovering the stories, acrobatics and magic on display.”

lThe Enchantment of Chester Zoo is suitable for families with children aged three plus, but enjoyable for all. The event is free with normal zoo admission until October 31.

Tickets can be purchased at www.chesterzoo.org/tickets