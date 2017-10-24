Fireworks spectacular back with a bang at Cheshire's 'Cathedral of the Canals'

Cheshire’s ‘Cathedral of the Canals’, will once again stage its biggest event of the year - the annual musical firework spectacular.

Owned by the Canal & River Trust charity, the Anderton Boat Lift, near Northwich, is known for the quality of its musical fireworks and its impressive location - visitors can watch the outstanding fireworks display from the lawned terraces overlooking the River Weaver and the huge boat lift.

Food, a bar and other entertainment, including a live vocalist, will be available on the night. Gates open at 6.30pm this Saturday (October 28) and the display begins at 8pm.

Advance tickets can be purchased at reduced price either online atvisitchester.digitickets.co.uk/tickets or by calling 01606 786 777.

Kira Mac, an up and coming country singer/songwriter based in Manchester, will be performing at 7pm. This talented performer has played on stages such as the Hard Rock Café and the O2 in London in addition to gigging at venues, festivals and shows across the country.

Younger visitors can enjoy the new £50,000 play area, themed to reflect the Lift.

Graham Wood, duty manager at the Anderton Boat Lift, Canal & River Trust charity, said: “The Anderton Boat Lift’s musical firework spectacular is a wonderful family event and not like other firework displays. It is always a magical night and that’s why people keep coming back. It is a combination of factors that make it so special - the way the fireworks burst and reflect in the water and the clever way the music and the fireworks are syncronised. But also the terraced setting means that everyone gets a good view and the event feels intimate and friendly. This is one of the most popular events of the Lift’s calander of events and we hope everyone will come along and bring their friends.”

The Anderton Boat Lift is one of the seven wonders of Britain’s waterways and is an engineering masterpiece, being the world’s first ever successful boat lift.

The Lift sits in a spectacular location between the River Weaver and the Trent & Mersey Canal and is an interesting combination of working historic structure and fun, educational experience.