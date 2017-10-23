Relay cyclists visiting Cheshire and Wirral care homes welcomed by staff and Pudsey Bear

A TEAM of fundraising cyclists were welcomed by care home residents and some special guests.

The cyclists were taking part in the Wishing Wheels relay challenge and will visit all 70 Brighterkind care homes in the country to raise money for Children in Need.

Instead of a baton, the cyclists are passing a bear called Buddy to each other.

Arriving from Charlotte House care home in Bebington, the cyclists were wecolmed by staff at Crabwall Hall in Mollington along with Pudsey Bear and Chester's Town Crier David Mitchell.

Sue Dutton and Graeme Southall then embarked on the next stage of the relay - the 41 mile journey to Lawton Manor in Stoke.

So far, the relay has covered more than a thousand miles and visited 25 care homes.