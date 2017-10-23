Lache school celebrates sports success

A Chester school has been recognised for its sporting success.

St Clare's Catholic Primary in Lache has earned a gold School Games Mark Award for the 2016-17 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led initiative aimed at rewarding schools for their comitment to the development of competition.

There have been -plenty of sporting success stories from St Clare's, particularly in hockey, cricket, football and gymnastics.

A school spokesman said: “With so many pupils participating in clubs and competing ion local competitions this year, we are extremely proud of their dedication to all aspects of school sport.

“We are pleased that the hard work of everyone has been rewarded.”