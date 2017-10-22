Man smashed neighbour's plant pots in ongoing feud on Ellesmere Port street

A MAN smashed up his neighbour's plant pots and garden lights in an ongoing feud, a court heard.

Lee Simon Peter Connell, 39, admitted causing criminal damage to property owned by Neville Robinson on Ripon Avenue in Ellesmere Port.

He told Chester Magistrates Court that he acted after a neighbour allegedly began spreading rumours about him.

Mr Robinson contacted the police at around 10pm on October 1 this year to say a neighbour had been damaging his property for the past hour.

He claimed Connell was shouting 'if you do it again I will kick your door down and slit your throat!'

Officers attended the scene and arrested the defendant, who had downed six cans of high strength lager.

He said in interview that there had been “ongoing issues” and he had had enough.

The court heard that Connell, who is now staying with his mother in Malcolm Crescent, Bromborough, was in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He will be sentenced on November 15 at Chester Crown Court.