Firefighters tackle Upton building blaze for almost three hours

Firefighters tackled a building blaze in Chester for almost three hours.

Crews were called to a disused commercial building, the former Plush Spice restaurant, on Newhall Road, near Upton, just before 12.30pm on Saturday.

Fire engines from Ellesmere Port, Powey Lane and Penketh attended the scene.

The first floor fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two safety jets and a positive pressure ventilation fan.