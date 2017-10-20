New gift and gadget shop open for business in Foregate Street's former Disney Store

A toy and gadget shop has opened for business in Chester city centre.

Hawkin's Bazaar has taken over the former Disney store that had traded in the Foregate Street premises for almost 25 years.

Hawkin's Bazaar specialises in gifts, gadgets and toys, including a range of Star Wars and Marvel Comics products, remote control cars and drones.

Before the opening a number of jobs for sales assistants and managment were advertised in the new store.

Hawkin’s Bazaar previously had a store on the same street a few years ago.

The Disney Store closed its doors for the last time in September.