New cafe is 'icing on the cake' of Chester's £13.5m bus interchange

AN independent coffee shop has opened its second branch in Chester – at the city's new bus interchange.

Andy and Jaci Delooze have been running Barista's Coffee Co. on Watergate Street for eight and a half years.

And on Wednesday (October 18) they launched their new cafe at the £13.5 million station at Gorse Stacks, which opened in May.

The new premises is nearly twice as large as the Watergate Street café with seating for 40 people plus outdoor seating.

Andy said: “I’m delighted to open our second location. We will be serving similar fair to Watergate street, all freshly prepared in store from our breakfast range that includes Smashed Avocado and Eggs Benedict to a range of lunch items including sandwiches, panini, soup and jacket potatoes.

“We serve an extensive range of beans from Watergate Street giving people the finest coffee choice in Chester and will be looking to move this across to the new site in time."

Cllr Samantha Dixon, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, was one of the first people to visit.

She said: “I’d like to congratulate Andy and Jaci - their new Barista’s is the final icing on the cake for the Bus Interchange. This is the perfect addition for commuters arriving and leaving the city. I wish them the best of luck with the new business.”

The new Barista’s will be employing 12 new staff members and opens from 7am until 7pm Monday - Saturday and 9.30am until 4pm on Sundays.

This week’s opening marks the completion of the bus interchange including road works on Northgate and George Street to improve bus movements and the opening of Station News in the summer.

The interchange opened in May and operates 24 hours a day, staffed between 6.15am until 11pm Monday to Saturday and 6.15am until 9pm on Sunday.

There are 13 bus stands supporting an average of 90 buses per hour. Information screens provide passengers with a live feed for bus arrivals, including a screen in the new Barista's cafe.

The free shuttle bus service running from the Interchange to the Town Hall and Chester Market has proved to be very popular attracting 27,000 passengers since June, the accessible buses run every 15 minutes from 8am to 6pm.