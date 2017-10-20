Gary Barlow hates to hear about fans being asked to pay inflated prices by ticket touts ahead of Delamere gig

FRODSHAM superstar Gary Barlow has expressed his disappointment that fans are being asked to pay inflated prices to attend his 2018 tour.

Last week, fans were delighted when the Take That singer announced that he would be returning home to play an intimate gig in Delamere next year.

But before tickets even went on sale at 10am today, fans were angry that tickets were being offered on resale sites like Viagogo and eBay.

Priority tickets had been made available for customers who had ordered Gary's book A Better Me on Amazon – but tickets were almost immediately offered for resale for amounts in excess of £600.

And when tickets finally went on sale this morning, many fans found that their chosen dates has sold out within seconds and that touts were again offering tickets for resale at inflated prices.

Today, Gary Barlow said on his official Twitter account that he was saddened by the situation.

One fan tweeted: “@GaryBarlowthis isn't your fault but really, the industry MUST look seriously at the problem of these touts. #unfair.”

Gary replied: “Agree agree agree xxx”

Fan Victoria Pilkington tweeted: “@GaryBarlowlots of disappointed fans again captain. Tickets on sale on eBay not your fault but needs sorting.”

Gary responed: “Hate reading this xx”

Another fan Sandra Jones said: “All sites all venues sold out before 10.05 but tickets are on secondary sites for ridiculous money? Who is allowing this? If people beat me to the seat then fair enough, I hope they enjoy it, but straight onto resale? This should be illegal.”

Fellow fan Kerry Mullins added: “Well done to all the people who got tickets in presale and this morning hope you all enjoy. I wasn’t one of the lucky ones. Shame on the greedy people who are now selling tickets for stupid prices! Hope people wise up and don’t purchase any for more than face value. If people didn’t buy these stupidly over priced tickets then there wouldn’t be a market for them.

However, some fans has more ligght-hearted complaints.

Mark Gillam said: “No labour club in Connahs Quay...” referring to the superstar's first paid gig in the Deeside town for which he took home £18.

The singer-songwriter will embark on a tour of the UK kicking off in April, playing 34 dates in 24 intimate venues.

The last stop on the tour will see Barlow in familiar surroundings as he plays Delamere Forest, on June 9, just a few miles from his childhood home of Frodsham.

Barlow said: “I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans.

“The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”