Dog rescued from rabbit hole by firefighters

A DOG got stuck down a rabbit hole near Chester and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The hapless mutt found itself in difficulty near Hassals Lane, Bridge Trafford, at around 1.40pm on Thursday (October 19).

It is not known if the pet was in search of Wonderland, or if it answers to the name of Alice.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to rescue a dog which was stuck in a rabbit hole on Hassals Lane, Bridge Trafford.

“Crews released the dog from the rabbit hole and returned it to its owner.”