Mooooove it! Escaped cows force closure of M56 in both directions

THE M56 motorway had to be closed in both directions in the early hours of this morning as a herd of cows escaped on to the carriageway.

The “udderly” surreal scene faced motorists at about 2am and police closed junctions 14 and 15 near Hapsford.

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit joined North West Motorway Police officers to guide the cows off the motorway.

Police tweeted: “Multi skilled police Moooving these cows along the M56, now all clear and safely in a field!”

The road was clear by 3am.