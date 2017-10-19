Drunken man branded stranger a paedophile in Chester takeaway

A MAN was arrested in a Chester take-away after drunkenly calling a member of the public a paedophile.

John O’Hanlon, 30, admitted being drunk and disorderly in the city on September 30 and was fined £200 at Chester Magistrates Court.

Police officers were called to Chester Grill in Boughton at about 1.10am and were confronted by O’Hanlon who was slurring and asking to be arrested.

He told the officers that a member of the public was a paedophile and walked back into the eatery.

O'Hanlon, of Essex Road, Newton, Chester, was asked to calm down but began acting aggressively. He was arrested and taken to the police cells in Blacon.

Defending himself, O’Hanlon said he only had a vague recollection of the incident.

“I'm embarrassed by what I did and send my apologies,” he said.

“I can't remember having a problem with anyone. I can't remember being aggressive to anyone in particular.”

Besides the fine, he must also pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.