'Costa debate' reignites after brand confirms Hoole coffee shop plans

COFFEE shop chain Costa has branded a former bank in a Chester suburb with its logo – confirming its intention to compete with local independent cafes.

The multinational has remained tight-lipped since The Leader revealed its plans for a new branch in the former NatWest building on the corner of Hoole Road and Faulkner Street in Hoole.

It will be run by a franchisee – effectively an independent business owner - but many locals remain anxious about high street names eroding Hoole's identity.

The suburb prides itself on its wide variety of independent shops, cafes and restaurants, and was awarded the title of Best Local Centre in the 2016 Great British High Street Awards.

With the Costa logo now prominently placed in the building's window, the debate about its suitability has reignited on social media.

One man wrote on Facebook: “Should be good for Hoole - a mix of private firms and big names.”

But he seemed to be in the minority as people expressed concerns about the new shop, with some saying it is as unwelcome as a McDonald's restaurant would be.

One woman said: “I don't see how or why this is a good thing. The indi shops are what make Hoole very unique.”

Another added: “I am just in favour of unique indi coffee shops, it is what makes a place very special. Global enterprise using a franchise model does not cut it for me personally speaking.”

One man wrote: I can’t get excited about a Costa opening in Hoole. It won’t add anything good to the high street.”

This summer our reporter headed to the suburb to speak to cafe and deli owners about the arrival of Costa in Hoole.

Simon Price, from Deli-Vert, said: “It may drive in more footfall but I'm disappointed it's going to be a chain there. It will detract from the character of Hoole with all the independent shops here.”

And John Winrow, of The Little Yellow Pig, said: “I wouldn't say Costa coming to Hoole is a good thing. I think people love Hoole because of all the great independent shops that are already here. I hope it [Costa] won't take too much of our trade away. We're lucky to have fantastic regular customers so I hope we'll be ok.”

However, Mr Chomsomboon, of Cafe.com, said: “It's good and should bring more people in. We don't want to oppose new business in Hoole. I'm not worried about the impact on business here - there are enough customers to go round.”

Campaign group Notting Hoole has also broadly welcomed the opening of the new Costa.

A spokesman said: “There are arguments for and against Costa coming into Hoole, although we feel that there are more positives than negatives. Yes, there may be a threat to the existing coffee shops, but they are all excellent businesses with strong identities and there is no reason why they should not continue to thrive with their own customer bases. The presence of Costa may well draw additional business to the area, and in fact a Costa opening in nearby Frodsham has been an excellent addition to the market town, and not only have the existing coffee shops remained, new ones have since opened.

“It must also be remembered that Costa is a franchise business, and therefore each shop is run by an independent business owner effectively running their own business, albeit under a very recognisable name.

“As such we would like to think that the resident business owners would welcome the new business into the area, and hopefully elicit a positive impact from them into the community.”