Chester racegoer claims total stranger gave him a gift bag of cocaine

A RACEGOER accepted a small bag of cocaine from a stranger “as a gift” while at Chester Racecourse, a court heard.

Tavinder Chumber, 34, who works as a driver, was enjoying a day at the races on September 30 when he got talking to a man who handed over a snap-bag free of charge.

He was later searched in the city centre when police officers discovered a small amount of cocaine in his possession.

Chumber, of Mountford Lane, Wolverhampton, was fined £250 at Chester Magistrates Court and must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.