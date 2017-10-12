Wirral kitchen company apprentice's fingers chopped off by circular saw

A KITCHEN fitting firm has been fined and ordered to pay £17,000 in compensation after an employee’s fingers were severed by a circular saw.

An apprentice of Kitchencraft (Wirral) Limited was working unsupervised on an unguarded table saw when his left hand came into contact with the blade.

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard that the saw chopped off two of his fingers and lacerated his thumb on June 27, 2016.

Despite his fingers later being reattached, he has been left with a lasting injury to his hand and has had to reassess his future career.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found training had not been provided to the apprentice on the safe use of the saw and he had not been appropriately supervised.

The company failed to ensure a suitable guard was provided and used, or that the employee was supplied with an adequate push stick or holder to use with the saw.

The HSE investigation also found the company did not have Employers Liability Compulsory insurance in place at the time of the incident.

Kitchencraft (Wirral) Limited of Edith Road, Wallasey, Wirral, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and Section 1(1) of the Employers’ Liability Compulsory Insurance Act 1969.

The company was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs. It was also ordered to pay a £17,000 compensation order.

HSE inspector Catherine Lyon said after the hearing: “Had the company in this case simply provided the appropriate guarding on the saw, this incident could have been prevented.

“Good management of health and safety applies to all duty-holders, including small companies, and every employer must ensure they have Employers Liability (Compulsory) Insurance in place.

“Where employers are found to be in breach of this requirement, they will be held to account by HSE.”