Take That's Gary Barlow is coming home to play an intimate gig in Delamere Forest

SUPERSTAR Gary Barlow will end his solo tour with an intimate gig close to his childhood home in Frodsham.

The Take That singer-songwriter announced that he will embark on a tour of the UK kicking off in April, playing 34 dates in 24 intimate venues.

The tour will see Gary play intimate venues across the UK and Ireland including some he had never visited.

The last time Gary played a string of venues this size, demand was so high he could have sold certain venues out six times over.

But the last stop on the tour will see Gary in familiar surroundings as he plays Delamere Forest, on June 9, just a few miles from his childhood home of Frodsham.

Gary said: “I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans’ says Gary of his forthcoming tour. ‘The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

Gary last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

Gary Barlow found worldwide fame as a member of British pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.

He discovered his love of music while living in Frodsham with his parents Colin and Marjorie. After watching Depeche Mode on Top of the Pops, 10-year-old Gary asked for a keyboard for Christmas and taught him self to play his favourite songs.

In 1986, at the age of 15, he entered a BBC Pebble Mill at One competition with "Let's Pray for Christmas". He reached the semi-finals and was inspired to perform on the northern club circuit, singing cover versions and his own compositions. His first performance was at the Connah's Quay Labour Club where he was paid the princley sum of £18 per performance.

Gary is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 Number One singles as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams. Gary’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Tickets go onsale Friday, October 20, at 10am, and will be available at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk