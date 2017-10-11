The plague doctor will see you now as Chester's grisliest attraction is set to reopen at the weekend

CHESTER'S grisliest tourist attraction is to open again this weekend after being closed while urgent maintenance issues were resolved.

The attraction will open this weekend, and every weekend after, from 11am with last admission at 4pm.

There were rumours that the attraction, which revels in diseases and squalor from Chester's rich history, had closed due to its own plague of rats.

But, although some rats entered the tower after being discturbed when nearby trees were pulled down, this was not the reason for the closure. and I think it disturbed a nest of rodents. We had one or two in the tower but that’s not the only reason for the closure.

Dean Paton, managing director of social enterprise Big Heritage which runs Sick to Death, said: “The Grade I-listed Water Tower and Bonewaldesthorne’s Tower that house Sick to Death on Chester’s world famous Roman Walls have been home to more than a few difficult-to-shift pests since they were built in the 14th century.

“Since we opened last year, we’ve dealt with a mouse or two, plenty of stray pigeons, a particularly stubborn falcon from Chester Cathedral and even a ginger cat.

“As is the case with any building that has stood the test of time, they do need a little general maintenance work every once in a while to make sure they’re in good working order.

“The doors will be closed for a short time while this work takes place. But fear not, they will be reopening as soon as possible to reveal more new displays charting Chester’s fantastic, gory history.”

Sick to Death blends blood and guts with science, family fun and archaeology.

Set within the 700-year-old medieval towers, it tells the story of Chester through the health, diseases, injuries and cures experienced by inhabitants of the city over hundreds of years.