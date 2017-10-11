Saughall Cricket Club bowled over by adult store's kindness after vandal attack

A cricket club targeted by vandals has been bowled over by a city shop’s generosity.

Equipment was damaged at Saughall Cricket Club last month, with sight screens bent out of shape and pitch covers torn.

After reading about the club’s plight in the Standard, the team behind Chester adult store Nice ‘n’ Naughty came forward with a £200 donation which which will go towards repairing the equipment.

Saughall CC player and fundraiser Martin Huxley said of last month’s vandalism: “When it happened it was a kick in the teeth really, as I know how much hard work goes into running a cricket club.

“Things like this set us back, so we were all pretty deflated. Then, Nice ‘n’ Naughty, who have supported the club in the past, contacted me to say that they would make a large donation towards the repairs. I was really chuffed as it was out of the blue!

Martin added: “The money will definitely help our club, but more than that, it’s one of those instances where – out of adversity – human spirit prevails. I’d like to thank Simon, Trish and the team at Nice n Naughty for helping us.”

Simon Prescott, owner of Nice ‘n’ Naughty on Brook Street, said: “We’ve always been closely linked to the communities in which we work.

“We saw the story in the newspaper and know the lads at Saughall Cricket Club and how hard they’ve worked to get where they are. We were delighted to help out.”

Last month’s attack was the third time this year the club had been targeted.

The damage was reported to Cheshire Police.