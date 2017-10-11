Police release CCTV footage of Blacon burglary

Detectives investigating a burglary in Chester have released CCTV images and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Between 9.30pm and 11pm on Sunday, August 27, two men broke into a garage at an address on St Chads Road in Blacon.

Using tools from the garage, the men tried to force open windows to the bungalow. But they made off empty-handed when the alarm went off. No-one was inside the property at the time.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell, of Chester CID, said: “If anyone recognises the people in the images or has any information which could help with our enquiries, I would urge them to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1128 of 27 August. Information can also be passed on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.