Branch on line disrupts Chester rail services

Trains running between Chester and Liverpool this morning were disrupted due to a fallen branch on a rail line.

Some servives were cancelled while others ended up running late and not stopping at all scheduled stations due to the issue at Bache.

At about 10.30am, Merseyrail warned commuters with a tweet saying: “Due to a branch on the line at Bache, services between Chester and Liverpool could be subject to disruption until further notice. Apologies.”

Services have since resumed, but due to “severe late running” the 11.22am from Birkenhead Central-Chester had to run non-stop to Hooton.

The closure of Liverpool Lime Street for upgrade work has also caused issues for rush-hour commuters. Due to “increased passenger loading”, some busy trains did not stop at all stations along the Wirral line this morning.