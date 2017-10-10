Trevor Cording's running club pays heartfelt tribute to an "inspirational" man after Chester Marathon tragedy

MEMBERS of Northwich Running Club have paid heartfelt tribute to an “inspirational” member who died during the Chester Metric Marathon.

Father-of-three Trevor Cording, 50, of Acton Bridge, collapsed during the 16.3 mile race on Sunday and passed away at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Describing him as “no ordinary bloke”, a spokesman for his club said he was both humble and extremely encouraging to his fellow runners.

Mr Cording leaves behind his wife Fiona, daughter Eleyna and twin sons Ethen and Archie.

The NRC spokesman said: “Such a sad time. On Sunday during the metric marathon in Chester our friend and running colleague Trevor Cording collapsed and was taken to Chester hospital where he died. Our thoughts go out to his family Fee, Eleyna, Ethen and Archie.

“Trevor inspired so many runners at NRC he was certainly no ordinary bloke. We all loved his detailed and analytical posts of his training runs, they both motivated and also at times made some of us green with envy over his approach to training.

“He certainly achieved some great race times including good for age for London Marathon. A few of us were lucky enough to parade our medals with him this year. He was always so humble. When he finished races ahead of others, he would always go back and cheer on his club mates, encouraging them to give it their all.

“Behind the scenes Trevor quietly and freely gave his time with advice for runners with their training and in the early days of our coaching sessions at CoFIT joined in and gave one to one support and motivation to many.”

The club also paid tribute to Mr Cording's “sixth sense” which meant he always knew when a camera was pointing his way during an event. A number of photographs of him have been posted on the club's Facebook page.

Fylde Coast Running Club, where Mr Cording used to be a member, paid tribute to him yesterday.

A spokesman for the club said: “We have just heard the incredibly sad news that Trevor Cording passed away while taking part in the sport he loved so much, at yesterday’s Chester Metric Marathon.

“The news is devastating for his wife Fee, his beautiful daughter of whom he was so proud, and his lovely twin boys.

“Trevor was a Fylde Coast Runner when we first launched the club back in 2015 and was an outstanding ambassador for the Club and the running community generally.

“He will be sadly missed by many. Our deepest condolences.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “During the Chester Marathon on Sunday, October 8, a 50-year-old man from Acton Bridge collapsed.

“He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Countess of Chester but sadly died.”

Marathon organisers at Active Leisure Events confirmed on Sunday that Mr Cording had died following a “medical incident”.

In a joint statement, Chris Hulse and Andy White of Active Leisure Events, said: “We speak for everyone involved with the Chester Metric Marathon when we say we’re all deeply saddened that following a medical incident during the event today one of our runners has passed away.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends.

“We would like to praise the marshals and the emergency services – in particular St John Ambulance, North West Ambulance Service and police – for their rapid response and care for the runner during the incident.”

* Police confirmed that the county coroner has been informed and an inquest will take place into Mr Cording’s death.