Toy and gadget shop setting up at vacant Disney Store in Chester city centre

A toy and gadget shop will takeover the former Disney Store in Chester's city centre in the run up to Christmas.

Hawkin's Bazaar is setting up shop in the Foregate Street building that had housed the Disney Store for almost 25 years. The store sold Disney and Pixar toys and merchendise and, in more recent years, Star Wars and Marvel superheroes items.

Staff are already in the store stocking the shelves with gifts, gadgets and toys, including a range of Star Wars and Marvel merchendise, as well as remote control cars and drones.

There are a number of jobs advertised in the store's window as well as on the Hawkin's Bazaar website.

They are vacancies for management and sales assistants. Sales focused individuals with a passion for customer service can apply via the company's website.

Hawkin's Bazaar previously had a store on the same street a few years ago.

The Disney Store closed its doors for the last time in September.