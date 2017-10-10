Thug launched brutal attack on man outside Chester curry house

A THUG attacked a middle-aged man leaving him with a broken arm and needing stitches to his face.

The incident happened as the 54-year-old victim was standing outside the Chester Tandoori restaurant on Brook Street at around 1.15am on Sunday, September 10.

He was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette but then launched a vicious and unprovoked assault on him.

The offender then ran off down Brook Street towards Hoole Bridge.

Officers from Chester CID are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and have released CCTV images of the alleged culprit.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark, slightly curly, short hair. He was wearing a white jumper with dark horizontal stripes and light coloured trousers.

PC Emma Donaldson said: “This was a serious assault which left the victim with a broken bone. There doesn’t seem to have been any reason for the assault and we are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.”

* If you have any information about the incident then please call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 77 of 10/09/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.