Thugs leave man battered and bruised in Chester city centre attack

A PAIR of thugs launched an unprovoked assault on a man in a busy Chester street.

Officers from Chester CID are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened on Canal Street at around 11.10pm on Monday, October 2.

The duo ran from the scene,leaving the 43-year-old victim was left with cuts and bruises.

They are described as white and in their mid-20s. One was wearing a white top and the other a dark or dark blue top.

Detective Constable Stephen Owens said: “This assault seems to have been completely at random and we are appealing for anyone who saw two men matching the descriptions in the area at that time to come forward.

“The area was fairly busy with pedestrians at the time so someone could have seen something suspicious.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 930 on 2 October, 2017. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.