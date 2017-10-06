Chester's Garden Quarter all set for free weekend festival

A city suburb is gearing up for a free community event offering something for residents of all ages.

Chester's Garden Quarter will host a festival this weekend (October 7/8) which will include a street party, cinema night, a fun run and a guided tour.

The aim is to strengthen community spirit and welcome students who have recently moved to the area, which is close to the University of Chester's Parkgate Road campus.

The event is the brainchild of Sarra Cooper, herself a former student at the university.

Sarra said: “When I arrived in Chester several years ago I quickly learned about the brilliant societies I could join and where the best bars were in town, but I didn’t really get to know about what was on offer in the neighbourhood which I called home for three years.

“I think we are offering a really special way for students to feel a little bit more welcome in our streets at the beginning of a new academic year.”

Garden Quarter Associaton co-chair, Matt Baker, added: “This is a special place to live, whether a long-term resident or someone who only stays here for a year or two.

“We are always striving to find way to foster a better understanding between the diverse bunch of people who share our streets, and I think this mini festival is a really good stepping stone to achieving our goal.”

“We hope people will come along to some or all of the events, after all, they are entirely free.”

The Garden Quarter Welcomes Weekend will begin on Saturday, October 7 when residents will be urged to get up early and represent the neighbourhood in the 5km fun run at the nearby Countess of Chester Country Park (9am start).

Then locals are invited to bring an item of food to make up an enormous community buffet which will be served on Cambrian Road, in the heart of the Garden Quarter, between noon and 3pm.

There will be entertainment from the Little Jazz Band and A Handbag of Harmonies choir, while one of the front gardens will be transformed into a bar serving refreshments.

Later on Saturday, residents are invited to dress up as the community cinema located at Garden Lane Church will be teaming up with the Chichester Arms to present a 'Gatsby Soiree' (6.30pm start).

Landlady Jackie Speed and the team at the pub will be laying on a buffet before people move nextdoor to enjoy the Great Gatsby film in the cinema – all for free.

On Sunday morning (October 8), St Thomas’ Church will be dressed with sheaves of wheat, fruit and vegetables as Father Steven Sheridan opens the doors to children from the Chester Blue Coat Primary School and people from the neighbourhood for a traditional Harvest Festival (10am start).

The final activity of the weekend is targeted at young people who are moving into the Garden Quarter as they continue their studies at the University of Chester.

Residents and traders have teamed up with Chester Students Union to offer an insightful tour of the ‘hotspots of the vibrant community’ where people can meet some of the locals, learn about the things that go on in Chester, meet some of the shopkeepers and landlords of Garden Lane, and earn some freebies on the way (2.30pm start).

Further information about the weekend can be found on facebook.com/gardenquarter.