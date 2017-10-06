Chester's Apprentice candidate on losing side in burger challenge

VIEWERS saw Chester’s TV Apprentice candidate tackle his first challenge.

But all didn't go to plan for Andrew Brady, of Vicars Cross, as he was on the losing side on the first episode broadcast on Wednesday – with his team committing the cardinal sin of losing Lord Sugar’s money.

The rival boys and girls teams were tasked with making and selling burgers under the scrutiny of Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

The teams had just one day to turn their meaty burgers into a healthy profit by selling them to hungry Londoners.

Andrew’s team chose to make buffalo and turkey burgers.

But problems with labelling their product and missing the lunchtime rush saw Andrew and his team labeled Mr Wimpies rather than Burger Kings.

In the boardroom, temperatures rose as the candidates faced Lord Sugar for the first time.

After putting the blame on his teammate Charles Burns' shoulders, Andrew avoided being brought back into the boardroom and lived to fight another day.

He will next be seen in next week's hotel redesign challenge.

Before the broadcast, Andrew spoke to the Standardand was able to give some insight into what it is like to be on the other side of the cameras.

“The days are a lot longer than you'd think,” said Derbyshire-born Andrew, a qualified aerospace engineer who moved to the Chester area when he got a job with Airbus.

“It’s a very intense process but you learn a lot about yourself.”