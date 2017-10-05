Two men arrested in Chester's Grosvenor Park for Class A drugs offences

POLICE officers on patrol in Grosvenor Park, Chester, arrested two men on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

The pair were arrested near to Grosvenor Park toilets at 12.50pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Dale Scott, 27, of no fixed abode, and James Martin, 35, of New Crane Street, Chester, have since been charged with two count of possessing Class A drugs, cocaine and heroin.

Scott appeared before Chester Magistrates Court yesterday and Martin will appear before magistrates on October 19.

A third man was arrested in an unrelated incident on suspicion of drug offences but has since been released pending further enquiries.