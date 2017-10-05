Chester hotel owner steps in to raise funds to help little Great Sutton girl walk unaided

A hotel owner from Chester has stepped in to help raise funds that will help allow a little girl to walk unaided.

Evaline Weaver, four, of Great Sutton, has cerebral palsy and struggles to walk, meaning she needs lots of help and support through aids, key workers and additional therapy.

Evaline’s dad Tim is heading up a fund raising push to raise £21,000, which would pay for an operation – not available on the National Health Service – to give his daughter a much greater range of movement.

When Gordon Vickers, managing director of the Mill Hotel & Spa in Chester, found out about the appeal he was determined to help.

He arranged a Las Vegas Fun Casino Cruise on Monday, October 16, and is inviting people to sign up. Tickets are £28, with £20 from each one going directly into the Evaline Weaver Collection.

The canal cruise includes a four-course dinner prepared and served from the Mill Hotel Kitchens on the two-and-a-half hour journey, with free fun roulette-style games played.

Prizes will go to the table with the most chips and individual winners are selected by cutting a deck of cards.

Mr Vickers said: “Our aim is to sell every seat aboard the cruise and raise £880 for Evaline.”

For bookings call 01244 350035.