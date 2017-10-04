'The nag's ahead!' – MBNA Chester Marathon set for unusual world record attempt

Two runners will be horsing around at this weekend's MBNA Chester Marathon – in aid of a serious cause.

Phil Cape and Roger Taylor are aiming to break the world record for the fastest marathon by a pantomime horse.

The pair, who stunned cyclists and dog walkers on Sunday when they went on a training run down the Millennium Greenway path in full costume, are competing in aid of Lucas’ Legacy, a charity which raises funds for research into childhood brain tumours.

Phil and Roger, who are from Stone in Staffordshire, are aiming to break the existing record of four hours and 49 minutes by about two minutes.

Chris Hulse, joint-organiser of the big race which takes place this Sunday, said: “We’re proud that we have been chosen to host the attempt to break the record.

“We’ll both be sweating in the final stages of the race as the seconds tick by but not as much as the guys in the costume!”

Sunday's race starts at 9am from Chester Racecourse, and the runners then head into the city centre, passing the Town Hall, cathedral, Eastgate Clock and amphitheatre before passing the Walls and heading out of Chester across the Old Dee Bridge.

The route then goes past the Duke of Westminster's estate, through Pulford, before crossing the border into Wales and the villages of Lavister and Holt. Crossing the river at Farndon, the return to England signals the beginning of the home stretch through Churton, Aldford and Huntington.

Race director Andy White added: “The route offers fabulous vantage points for spectators in the city.

“Equally, the last mile along the Groves beside the Dee is always popular with the crowds as is the finish at Chester Racecourse.”

While the elite runners finish the 26.2-mile race in just under two and a half hours, the majority of the runners will take up to four hours and more, providing plenty of opportunity for spectating.

The event also includes a Metric Marathon at 10.15am with runners tackling 26.2 kilometres heading out through the city to Aldford before returning via the marathon route.