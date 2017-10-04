Firefighters called to tumble dryer fire in Chester

FIREFIGHTERS were called to deal with tuble dryer that caught fire in Chester.

The crews from Ellesmere Port and Northwich were called to the property in Stamford Court, Vicars Cross, at 2.50pm yesterday.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to put out the fire. They them moved the dryer outside and a high pressure fan was used to clear the smoke.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to deal with several tumble dryer fires in the Ellesmere Port and Chester areas in the last month.

For more information about tumble dryer safety visit the fire service website at http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/tumble-dryer-fire-safety