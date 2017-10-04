Elton drink-driver told court his recycling firm would fold

A drink-driver’s recycling company would fold because he would be unable to carry on without a driving licence, a court was told.

Ross Anthony Garner, 34, was stopped driving an Inveco panel van in Flint because he was driving without lights.

Police believed that he had taken alcohol and he told officers that he had “a couple of shandies”.

But when tested, he said: “I will be over, don’t worry about that.”

Garner, of Station Close, Elton near Chester, admitted driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath on September 8.

He was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £150 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told that he replied upon his vehicle to trade.

He had just started his own company SA Recycling, but he said he could not carry on with the company with a driving disqualification and that the company would fold.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the court that the police stopped the defendant just before midnight on Chester Road, Flint, after it was seen driving without lights.

He said he had not realised he did not have his lights on, but when he spoke to officers they believed he had been drinking.

His speech was slurred and he said that he had drunk a couple of shandies.

Victoria Evans, defending, said that day he had been working and he had not eaten all day.

On the way he stopped for a pizza and went to the pub for a couple of drinks to wait for it to be ready.

He relied on his vehicle for work and had just started his own business.

Asked directly if the company could carry on with a driving ban, he said no.

Asked if the company would fold in due course, he replied yes.