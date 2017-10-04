Chester chippy "frying high" after being named one of the top ten newcomers

​​​​​​AN UPTON fish and chip shop is frying for a national award after being named as one of the top new fish and chip shops.

Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove was revealed as one of the UK’s top ten new fish and chip shops, as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards organised by Seafish.

Shortlisted as a semi-finalist for the Best Newcomer Award – one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards – Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove will now compete for a place in the final and the chance to clinch the title of UK’s best new fish and chip shop.

To reach this stage of the competition, the ten shops have been assessed against a variety of judging criteria, from best adoption of innovative approaches to running a new fish and chip shop, to knowledge and understanding of sustainable and responsible sourcing.

Over the coming weeks, judges will make unannounced visits to shop premises to undertake mystery dining assessments, evaluating both the quality of the fish and chips on offer and the levels of customer service provided. This next stage of competition judging will determine the three finalists that will compete for the overall national title to be presented at the 30th anniversary awards ceremony.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “Fish and chips first captured the hearts of Brits in the 19th century and ever since we’ve been flocking to shop counters all around the country for our portions of crispy, battered fish and fluffy chips. With such a long-standing history, many of today’s fish and chip shops have been established for decades and passed down over generations of families.

“Opening a new fish and chip shop can be a daunting experience for this reason, but our top ten have certainly risen to the challenge. Not only have they proven that they can rustle up the perfect portion of fish and chips, they’ve demonstrated fantastic knowledge and understanding of the wider industry.

“I’m certain the future of our nation’s favourite takeaway is in good hands, and in no doubt that these ten outstanding shops will be integral businesses within their local communities for years.”

The winner of the Best Newcomer Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London in January.

Posting on the chippy’s Facebook page, owners Richard and Josette Foster said: “We'd like to say a massive thank you to our team, we couldn't do it without you, & to all of our customers, thank you for the continued support!”