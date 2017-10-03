Husband of detective found dead in Cheshire lake to face court on murder charge

The husband of a detective whose body was found in a lake is to appear in court charged with her murder.

Leanne McKie, 39, a serving Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer from Wilmslow, was found dead in Poynton Park,Cheshire, on Friday.

Darren McKie, 43, also a GMP officer, will appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: "Darren McKie, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, was arrested in the early hours of Friday 29 September after the body of Leanne McKie was found in a lake at Poynton Park.

"He was subsequently charged with murder and has been remanded in police custody to appear at South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court."

On Monday, police said they wanted to speak to a group of four people who walked past the lake off London Road North, Poynton, in the direction of Stockport at 12.15am on Friday.

Detectives said they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park between 11.30pm on September 28 and 3.30am the following day, and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or unusual.

They also reiterated their appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen the Wilmslow mother-of-three's red Mini car, registration number DA12 DFO, during the afternoon of September 28 and into the early hours of September 29 to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 93 of 29/9/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.