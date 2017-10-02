Two men arrested by detectives investigating burglaries and vehicle crime in Wirral

TWO men have arrested and charged in relation to separate recent offences by detectives investigating burglary and vehicle crime in Wirral.

18-year-old Dillon Foreman of no fixed abode was arrested in the early hours of Friday after the pursuit of a suspected stolen Ford Focus in the Prenton area.

Foreman was charged with the following offences: attempted burglary at an address in Greasby on September 10; theft at Europa Pools in Conway Street, Birkenhead, on September 25 (during which a bag was stolen from a locker); burglary in Prenton on September 29; and theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and insurance.

Foreman was remanded in custody to appear on Sunday at Sefton Adult Remand Court in Bootle and has since been remanded in custody to appear for trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

On Friday, 26-year-old Connor Crawford, from Rock Ferry, was also arrested and charged in relation to a separate burglary dwelling and theft offence in Spital in September during which keys and a VW Scirocco car were stolen.

Crawford was remanded in custody to appear on Saturday at Sefton Adult Remand Court and has been remanded in custody to appear for trial at Liverpool Crown Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Mike Dalton said: "We will look to take positive action on all information provided in relation to burglary and theft offences. This action is a small part of extensive work which goes on daily. I want to reassure people that we treat such offences extremely seriously and information from our communities is vital to this work. Keep giving us this information and we can keep taking action and reduce burglary offences.

"In some cases, offenders may look to target properties which have not been properly locked up, so I also want to take this opportunity to remind residents of steps you can take to prevent becoming an easy target. Opportunists may try dozens of handles in a street and it won’t be long before they find one that opens if people forget to lock their doors properly.

“I would urge local residents to check their front doors, windows and garage doors, and ensure your car keys are safely out of sight. Once you get into the habit of doing a quick check it doesn’t take much time at all and can save you a lot of distress in the long run.

"You can also improve any security features like locks and alarms, making sure your house always looks occupied. Always be vigilant about anyone suspicious in your area and report any concerns to police.

"We also continue to distribute crime prevention advice to victims and local residents, which is also available on the Force website.”

Any with information about burglary is asked to call 101 or leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.