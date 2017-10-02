Man charged in relation to series of burglaries in Hoole and Boughton

Detectives in Chester have charged a 30-year-old man in relation to a number of burglaries.

Benjamin Nicholson from Brook Street in Chester was arrested on Thursday, September 28, in relation to four burglaries in the Hoole and Boughton area.

The charges are in-connection with two burglaries in Hoole Lane, one on Beaconfield Street and Richmond Street on the evening of Tuesday, September 26, into the early hours of Wednesday, September 27.

Nicholson appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates Court on Friday morning and was remanded in custody. He will appear at Chester Crown Court on October 27.