Chester school issues warning over 'suspicious' man

Parents have been asked to be vigilant after man was seen acting suspiciously near a Chester primary school.

Pupils from Upton High School were approached outside the nearby Upton Heath C of E Primary School by a man who asked them to look inside a plastic bag he was carrying.

Cheshire Police were informed, while parents have been alerted and asked to be on their guard.

The letter, sent via email on Tuesday read: “We have had a report this morning of an incident that happened around Upton Heath school area.

“A man approached some of our students on their way to school and asked them to look inside a plastic bag he was carrying.

“The man is described as black and has a moustache.

“He is thought to be in his early twenties and about 5ft 8in in height. He was wearing dark clothing and boots.

“Please remind your children to be extra vigilant when walking to and from school, wherever possible travel together with friends and arrive on time when there are more people around.”

A Cheshire police spokesman said: “Police were called on Tuesday to reports of a man acting suspiciously on Upton Lane in Upton.

“The man asked the children to come over but they didn’t and did the right thing by informing an adult straight away.

“Officers have not received any further reports.”