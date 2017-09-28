Warning issued as email scammers pose as hurricane survivors

A warning has been issued after scammers tried to con money out of people in Chester by posing as friends or family in emails.

Residents have been told to be on their guard as con artists are using emails to obtain money by posing as someone else – often a loved one, but sometimes a complete stranger – and claiming to be caught up in an emergency abroad.

The most recent example involves emails from people saying they have been hit by Hurricane Irma and need help.

Experts say it is a ‘surprisingly easy’ scam to fall for.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Trading Standard team has been alerted to the fact that scammers are emailing residents in the borough using names from their contacts list.

The information is sometimes obtained by hacking their computer.

The scammers tell their potential victim they are in an emergency situation in a foreign country and ask for a sum of money to be sent to them urgently.

Cases have been reported in the ‘local area’ and across the borough, a CWaC spokesman confirmed.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “We advise residents to be on their guard for this scam.

“It’s surprisingly easy for a scam artist to impersonate someone you care for. Your instinct is to help your relative or friend and the scammers hope your worry and concern will outweigh any scepticism.

“The scam is perhaps easier to spot if the email is from someone you don’t know.

“Don’t get caught out.”

The council’s Trading Standards officers are offering the following top tips to avoid being taken advantage of by the scam:

l Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

l Don’t send money to a stranger

l Verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer.

l Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

l Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

l Don’t wire money or send a cheque or money order by overnight delivery or courier.