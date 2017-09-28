Four taken to hospital after house fire in Threapwood

Four people have been taken to hospital following a house fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house fire in Threapwood, between Malpas and Bangor-on-Dee, shortly before 1am today.

Two crews from Wrexham and one from Shropshire were sent to the detached domestic property.

A spokesman said: “Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a fan to clear the smoke were used.

”Four casualties suffering from smoke inhalation attended hospital.”

A fire investigation is currently being carried out.