Four taken to hospital after house fire in Threapwood

Four people have been taken to hospital following a house fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house fire in Threapwood, between Malpas and Bangor-on-Dee, shortly before 1am today.
Two crews from Wrexham and one from Shropshire were sent to the detached domestic property.
A spokesman said: “Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a fan to clear the smoke were used.
”Four casualties suffering from smoke inhalation attended hospital.”
A fire investigation is currently being carried out.
See full story in the Chester Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on