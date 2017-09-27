Thousands enjoy tasty festival in Hoole

A CHESTER suburb was transformed into a feast for the senses on Sunday.

There was live music, street food, stalls selling quality goods and lots for the children to do, as Hoole Festival took over Faulkner Street, Charles Street and the Bishop Street car park.

The festivities took place between 11am and 7pm, and many of the local shops and businesses opened to join in the fun.

There was music throughout the day from performers such as Joe Hampton, Ben Stafford, The Dead Grateful, Jon E Sax, Tom Pashley, Jonny Daniel and Why Tiger Why?