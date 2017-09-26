Young woman in critical care after being pulled out of burning glamping pod in Frodsham

A young woman is in critical care after she was rescued from a burning glamping pod in Frodsham.

Lydia Wadsworth, 20, of Wigan, was with her boyfriend Rob McDonnell when the pod they were staying in caught fire at the Lady Heyes Caravan and Camping site on Kingsley Road in Frodsham.

The couple were pulled from the burning structure by members of the public before fire crews from Runcorn, Widnes and Lyme arrived at the scene.

Lydia was taken to Whiston Hospital, Merseyside. She has burns to her right arm and has suffered “severe” damage to her respiratory system.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

Lydia's family posted a message on her behalf to all those who have wished her well.

It reads: “Just to let you all know Lydia is currently be nursed in Critical Care at Whiston Hospital following being trapped in a fire in a Glamping Pod. She can’t speak as she has a ventilation pipe which blocks her voice box, however she has written to ask if we’d write a message to her friends and family thanking them for their kind wishes at such a difficult time.

“She has 7% burns to her right arm and severe damage to her respiratory system but is making positive progress which is what we are trying to focus on.

“The nursing team here are outstanding and we cannot praise them enough for their efforts since she’s been admitted.

“Thanks again for all your well wishes, both ourselves and Lydia really appreciate them. Love Lydia and family xXx.”

Lydia's boyfriend Rob McDonnell was also taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to a fire in a camping pod at the Lady Heyes Caravan and Camping Site on Kingsley Road, Kingsley.

“Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“Two people who were inside the pod were rescued by members of the public prior to the arrival of the fire crews.

“One male, suffering from smoke inhalation, and one female, suffering from burns, were taken to hospital by paramedics.

“Crews were at the scene for one hour and 50 minutes.

“The cause of the fire was accidental and was started by clothing being left too close to a log burning fire.”

Friends and family have left messages of support for Lydia on her Facebook page.

Samantha Preston, who was at the camp when the fire broke out, said: “I was there helping to get you out the fire it was terrible I couldn't stop thinking about it, wishing you both a speedy recovery.

“We done what anyone else would of done she's a beautiful young lady I wish I could of took the pain away, it made me so sad my daughter is same age. I'm sure she will be home soon and fully recovered.”

Lisa Hesketh said: “Lydia, thinking of you. Hoping you have a full and speedy recovery. Lots of love to you and your family.”

Lauren Brierley said: “Lydia, you sure know how to give us all a fright. So worried about you, but so, so glad to hear you're making progress. Love you so, so much. You show 'em how it's done, girl. What a strong, unbelievable brave lady you are.”