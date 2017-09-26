Police discover large scale cannabis farm in Ellesmere Port

POLICE have discovered a large scale cannabis farm after executing a drugs warrant.

The warrant was executed at a commercial property on Rossbank Road at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

While carrying out a detailed search of the premises officers from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit found a significant quantity of cannabis plants and Class A drugs.

Sergeant Paul Davis, of Ellesmere Port Police, said: “This was a fantastic result by officers. We understand the negative impact illegal drug use and supply can have in our local communities.

“An investigation is now underway to find those responsible and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 466 of 21 September 2017.