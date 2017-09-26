Celebrity paddlers make a splash in Chester

Celebrities joined cancer survivors in Chester for the start of a charity canoeing challenge.

TV’s Judge Rinder, television presenter Anthea Turner, actress and presenter Natalie Anderson and TV and radio presenter Jake Humphrey set sail along the Shropshire Union Canal at 7.30am yesterday after meeting up outside the Lock Keeper pub.

The challenge – in aid of Stand Up To Cancer – see the celebs pair up with cancer survivors in a 120-mile canoe around the North West’s waterways, finishing in Liverpool on Friday.

Testicular cancer survivor David Sing, 30, from Bootle, Merseyside, was one of the paddlers who set off from Chester yesterday.

He said: “I was a little bit nervous but I’m feeling better now. There’s about 12 locks go get through this morning

“It’s coming up to my fifth year cancer free and this should help raise lots of a wareness. I want to show we can beat cancer by working all together as a team.”

Other celebrities taking part in the challenge later in the week include Hollyoaks actors Anna Passey and Rory Douglas Speed as well as actor Tyger Drew-Honey, TV personality Michelle Heaton and Gogglebox star Nikki Tapper.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which aims to speed up the translation of incredible scientific discoveries into innovative cancer medicine, tests and treatment.

To support the paddlers on the Great Canoe Challenge and donate £5 or £10, text CANOE5 or CANOE10 to 70404**. You can also donate online at www.standuptocancer.

org.uk/canoe.