Police launch appeal after a man exposed himself to a woman in Chester

POLICE have launched an investigation after reports a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Chester.

At about 7.55am on Saturday a 31-year-old woman was walking along the canal bridge in Boughton when a man behind her exposed himself.

The offender then left the area by the canal tow path in Boughton away from Chester city centre.

The man is described as being white, aged between 30-40 and about 5”7 in height. He was wearing a cap, blue coloured coat and appeared to have haggered and withdrawn facial features.

PC Jeff Cottrell, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “I want to reassure the local community that we have not had any further reports of similar incidents. If anyone thinks they may have seen a man matching this description, please contact officers on 101.”

Anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously or has any information about the incident, which took place at about 7.55am on Satuday, September 16, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 203 of September 16.