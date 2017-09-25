Police investigating Saughall pub assault reports

Officers from Cheshire police are investigating reports of a serious assault on a woman at a Saughall pub.

On Sunday (September 24), shortly after 12.30am, police were called to reports of a woman having been assaulted at the Egerton Arms on Hermitage Road.

A police spokesman said it was initially suggested she may have been injured with a 'sharp object', though it is not clear how the injuries were sustained.

The woman did not need any medical treatment and does not wish to make a formal complaint,

However, officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 36 of 24 September. Alternatively, information can be left anonymously on 0800 555 111.